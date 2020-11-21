Pamlico County Health Department “Unaccredited” but will not lose funding or services for now

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation Board (NCLHDA) gave the Pamlico County Health Department a new status of “Unaccredited” during a meeting on Friday, November 20.

According to Pamlico County Health Director Scott Lenhart, he and County Attorney David Baxter requested the NCLHDA give the health department a 12-month extension for accreditation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the board denied their request.

According to Lenhart, the twelve-month extension request was based on Governor Cooper’s Executive Order, EO 119, which allows the NCLHDA to waive the accreditation scheduling requirements and grant the extension to provide necessary relief for local health departments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pamlico County leaders said they vehemently disagree with the decision and are currently reviewing all legal avenues to challenge it.

“The Pamlico County Health Department is working very hard to complete the necessary requirements to regain an “Accredited” status as soon as possible.”

The release states the Executive Order allowed the secretary of NC DHHS to waive enforcement requirements that would have removed public funding for health departments that lose accreditation during the pandemic, so Pamlico County Health Department will continue to receive public health funding up to 60 days after the expiration of the State of Emergency.

Pamlico County Health Department is tentatively scheduled for a reaccreditation site visit in January 2021.

