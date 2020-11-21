One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man and sent him to the hospital.

Police responded to North Wesleyan Boulevard, near Sunset Avenue, on Friday, November 20 around 5:13 p.m.

Officers found a 22-year-old man at the scene who had been shot.

The man was sent to UNC Nash Health Care and then to Vidant Hospital, in Greenville, for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and you message to CRIMES, or 274637.

