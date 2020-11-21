Advertisement

One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting

shooting
shooting(wcax)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man and sent him to the hospital.

Police responded to North Wesleyan Boulevard, near Sunset Avenue, on Friday, November 20 around 5:13 p.m.

Officers found a 22-year-old man at the scene who had been shot.

The man was sent to UNC Nash Health Care and then to Vidant Hospital, in Greenville, for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and you message to CRIMES, or 274637.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for shooting deputy and resident
Takiyah Broadnax mugshot
Rockingham County Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors
Neighbors react to shooting and manhunt in Lenoir County.
Neighbors on edge in Lenoir County following shootings
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record sixth day in a row
Jesse Perkins Mugshot
Death penalty sought against man accused of killing child

Latest News

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record sixth day in a row
Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for shooting deputy and resident
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine filled weekend ahead