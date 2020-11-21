Onslow County Health Department writes letter to community stressing coronavirus safety during holiday season

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Health Department and Consolidated Human Services have written an open letter to the community stressing the importance of practicing the 3Ws during this holiday season.

The letter reads in part, “The Onslow County Health Department would like to wish you and your loved ones a Happy Thanksgiving. We understand that this has been a difficult year, and we are all longing for quality time this holiday season. However, such celebrations pose a risk to the health of you and your loved ones as the risk for COVID-19 transmission increases significantly when people gather. Our community is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. Within the last few weeks, we have steadily increased our daily positive cases count throughout our county. Yesterday, November 19, 2020, we experienced our largest one day increase of positive cases (106). Our contact tracing team has seen an increase in cases after all major holidays since this pandemic began. We are entering a period of increased risk. One event with lax precautions can lead to hundreds of infections and even some deaths. This holiday season, we urge you to avoid travel during Thanksgiving and only gather with people from your household as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC), the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services NCDHHS), and Onslow County Health Department have jointly advised.”

The letter goes on to say we can stop the spread of this virus from impacting those we love most, but it will require all of us to step up to the plate and do our part.

“On behalf of the Onslow County Health Department, we ask that you help to be an advocate of public health and encourage your family and friends to wear a face covering at Thanksgiving, follow the recommendations officials have issued, and stay home when you are sick.”

