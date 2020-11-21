Nonprofits seeing surging number of families needing help ahead of the Holidays

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Salvation Army holiday fundraising campaign is underway just ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The organization relies heavily on its red kettle campaign to support the efforts year round to help families in need.

Salvation Army seeing huge increase in need this year. (WITN)

The year the Carteret County branch of the Salvation Army says they see a need like never before, putting pressure on the community to help them meet their local goal of $80,000. “A lot of people coming in for lodging assistance for the first time. They’ve never been homeless in their entire lives, and they aren’t able to pay their bills, so they’re coming to the Salvation Army for help, and we’re struggling to meet that need,” explained Major Aaron Goldfarb.

Major Aaron Goldfarb leads the Salvation Army’s efforts in Morehead City. He says COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the local area. “We’re seeing people come into the Salvation Army building who haven’t paid their utility bill since March, they lost their job from COVID, their business shut down, and so we are really seeing a desperation that I’ve never seen before,” said Goldfarb.

Project Christmas Cheer is another Carteret County organization that works to provide for families in need. They are currently accepting applications to get support during the holidays.

Bob Cousins with Project Christmas Cheer says they surprisingly haven’t seen as many families come through their doors this year, despite knowing how great the need is. He believes it’s a result of people being worried their services aren’t available.

“It was very important that we kept this going this year we know the need is out there, and we’re feeling the need is much greater because of COVID, so it’s really something people in the community are going to need,” said Cousins.

You can find more information on both organizations’ charities through the Salvation Army’s website if you would like to volunteer to ring the bell at one of the kettle locations or need assistance. Information on Project Christmas Cheer can be found here, http://www.projectchristmascheer.com/.

