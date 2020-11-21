Neighbors on edge in Lenoir County following shootings

FALLING CREEK, N.C. (WITN) - Many in the Falling Creek area of Lenoir County are on edge after the shootings that left a deputy and a resident injured.

Donna Wiggins says, “I was lying in bed watching television and I heard the gunshots.”

It’s a worry that stayed with Wiggins for the remainder of the night Thursday. “So we were on alert all night, didn’t get any sleep, just worried about was he still out here.”

Those gunshots they heard were most likely from Robert Strother.

The sheriff’s office suspects he fired shots at a deputy Thursday night and then a Lenior County resident Friday morning.

Some homes in the area were evacuated Thursday night while law enforcement officials looked for Strother.

Some folks in surrounding neighborhoods, like Robert and Patricia Winnie, say they’ve never seen anything quite like this, saying, “It’s hard I’m scared!” “They don’t like it, I don’t like it either, I don’t like it!”

The Winnie family has lived in the area for over 20-years. Robert says, “Stuff happens, you get bad people, you get good people, hopefully, you can get the bad people out of here.”

Wiggins says she grew up beside the resident that was shot. “He’s a good man, and wouldn’t hurt anybody and would give you the shirt off his back.”

Wiggins says she plans to be more cautious. “You just have to know your neighbors, you have to be alert, we have to look out for each other.”

