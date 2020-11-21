Martin County giving way masks at community drive-thru

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County sheriff’s Office, along with a few other agencies, are hosting a mask giveaway.

The drive-thru will take place at the Williamston Wal-Mart parking lot in the front area, behind Cookout on Saturday, November 21.

Anyone who drives up will be given five masks packaged in a sealed bag, while supplies last.

The event will go on from 9 a.m. until noon.

Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles.

The Martin County Emergency Management and Community Unity Network Resource Center, in Greenville, are partnering with the sheriff’s office to make this event happen.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.