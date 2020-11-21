Advertisement

Martin County giving way masks at community drive-thru

Masks
Masks(WVLT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County sheriff’s Office, along with a few other agencies, are hosting a mask giveaway.

The drive-thru will take place at the Williamston Wal-Mart parking lot in the front area, behind Cookout on Saturday, November 21.

Anyone who drives up will be given five masks packaged in a sealed bag, while supplies last.

The event will go on from 9 a.m. until noon.

Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles.

The Martin County Emergency Management and Community Unity Network Resource Center, in Greenville, are partnering with the sheriff’s office to make this event happen.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for shooting deputy and resident
Takiyah Broadnax mugshot
Rockingham County Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record 5th day in a row
Neighbors react to shooting and manhunt in Lenoir County.
Neighbors on edge in Lenoir County following shootings
Jesse Perkins Mugshot
Death penalty sought against man accused of killing child

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine filled weekend ahead
Pamlico County Health Department "Unaccredited"
Pamlico County Health Department “Unaccredited” but will not lose funding or services for now
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for shooting deputy and resident
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for shooting deputy and resident
Bethel community welcomes Youth Activity Center
Bethel community welcomes Youth Activity Center