Edgecombe Community College working to decrease COVID-19 spread on campuses

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders at Edgecombe Community College installed outdoor book return bins at the libraries on both the rocky Mount and Tarboro campuses to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 at the colleges.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to make our campuses safer for students during the pandemic, so enabling them to return books without having to enter a building was a no brainer,” says Deborah Parisher, director of library services at ECC.

Parisher said, on the Rocky Mount campus, the bin is located near the side entrance at the student lounge, and on the Tarboro campus, the book bin is near the Edgecombe Early College High School circular entrance.

