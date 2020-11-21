Advertisement

ECU beats depleted Temple in game delayed by COVID concerns

ECU Football at Temple
ECU Football at Temple(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Snead scored two touchdowns, including a 95-yard kickoff return, and East Carolina beat Temple 28-3 on Saturday in a game delayed nearly an hour because of COVID-19 concerns.

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcZ1KdvGEmE

The game started roughly 50 minutes late after a Temple player was taken back to campus for a rapid COVID-19 test shortly before kickoff. As a result of the situation, five Temple defensive players, including three starters, were ruled out for game because of protocols.

Another game-day announcement resulted in the Owls (1-6, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) starting their fifth-string quarterback, walk-on Kamal Gray, after fourth-stringer Matt Duncan was suspended for violating team rules. Temple’s first three quarterbacks were already unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries.

Snead’s kickoff return gave the Pirates (2-6, 2-5) a 10-point lead and his 46-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the half made it 21-3. Holton Ahlers set up his own 1-yard score with a 75-yard run. He also threw for two TDs and was intercepted once. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 103 yards.

Gray threw for 95 yards with two interceptions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

