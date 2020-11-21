Advertisement

Death of Jacksonville teen ruled “not a homicide”

18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon was on a boating trip on the Cooper River in Charleston when he drowned.
Elijah Weatherspoon
Elijah Weatherspoon(Sherri Navarez)
By Liam Collins
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, better known as SLED, released its findings in the death of Elijah Weatherspoon, 18, of Jacksonville Friday.

Weatherspoon drowned in the Cooper River in Charleston over the summer.

The over 500-page report details the last minutes of Weatherspoon’s life. It ultimately found his death was not a homicide. Ending a long five-months for his family of not knowing the intimate details surrounding the death of the young man, they called Nicky.

“Just a lot of anticipation in knowing what was in the report,” said Elijah’s aunt, Naiomi Hicks. “We are at least a little bit relieved that we know which way we’re going to go next with the information that we have now.”

WITN News requested the redacted report but has not received it yet. A letter sent by the Charleston County Solicitor’s Office to SLED states the report did not find any evidence of “assaultive behavior.” The letter also details the “heroic efforts to save Weatherspoon.”

Letter from Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to SLED.
Letter from Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to SLED.(WITN)

“I can assure you we’re not just going to take the results of the investigation and sit on it,” said Hicks. “Absolutely not. We’re going to use whatever we can.”

The family is moving forward with legal action, but could not say over what or against whom. But, they did say it was because they remain unconvinced of the report’s findings.

“We still don’t know how he ended up in the water,” said Hicks. “We still don’t know why they never called for help.”

A statement from SLED called the incident a tragic accident, but the state investigative agency declined to comment further.

WITN News also contacted the Charleston County Solicitor Scarlett Wilson for further comment, but she was unavailable.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t there,” said Hicks. “We’re not going to stop until we know the truth. Until justice is served.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Victim in critical condition, residents should stay away from area
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record 5th day in a row
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston crested, starting to recede
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Bethany Boykin and her grandmother Dot Beaman, who went by the name Honey share a moment....
Longtime friend helps Wilson bride capture “favorite memory” with grandma

Latest News

Ribbon-cutting held for Washington Streetscape project
Ribbon-cutting held for Washington Streetscape project
Washington Streetscape project ribbon cutting.
Ribbon-cutting held for Washington Streetscape project
Death of Jacksonville teen ruled “not a homicide”
Death of Jacksonville teen ruled “not a homicide”
Nonprofits seeing surging number of families needing help ahead of the Holidays
Nonprofits seeing surging number of families needing help ahead of the Holidays
Pitt County Board of Elections ballot recount
Pitt County wrapping up recount in tight race for chief justice