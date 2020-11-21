Advertisement

Councilmember Dr. Angelia Washington Re-elected to National Leadership Role

Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dr. Angelia J. Washington has been re-elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors in Jacksonville.

Washington is the first from Jacksonville to ever hold such an office. She joins Kinston Mayor Don Hardy who is serving in his first term on the board.

Dr. Washington was first elected on November 10, 2018, at the National League of Cities during their 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles. She was re-elected at the League’s virtual conference which ended November 20.

Dr. Washington was one of 16 elected officials selected from a slate of 47 elected officials who were candidates for the positions.

Among other services to the National League of Cities, Dr. Washington served three years as the vice-chair of the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee, on the Council for Race, Equity, and Leadership. Additionally, she was the Human Development Liaison to the Council for Race, Equity, and Leadership, and the Board of Directors Liaison to the Military Communities Council.

