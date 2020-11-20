Saving Graces: Asher

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Asher.

Volunteers say he is a sweet boy who’s proven he’s a lover not a fighter. They say he loves to cuddle with his sisters and be a part of a group, so they think he would be happiest with other animals or people.

They describe him as a gentle soul who needs a little encouragement at times. He also loves to play with feather toys and plastic springs.

Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment only. To see all of the cats available for adoption, click here.

