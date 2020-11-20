Advertisement

Rockingham County Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

Takiyah Broadnax mugshot
Takiyah Broadnax mugshot(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a woman jumped from the trunk of a speeding car to escape her captors, and deputies have arrested two people in the case.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responded Thursday to a motel in Madison in response to reports of an assault and kidnapping. Investigators say three people entered the victim’s room, assaulted her and put her in the trunk of their car.

The sheriff’s office says the car traveled 200 yards before she jumped out of the trunk.

The sheriff’s office has arrested Takiyah Broadnax, 21, of Eden and a juvenile. Both are charged with first degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and assault inflicting serious injury. Broadnax is being held on a $500,000 secured bond, as well as a $7,500 secured bond for violating probation. The juvenile was placed in a juvenile detention center and is being held on a $250,000 secured bond, as well as a $7,500 secured bond for also violating probation.

Officials say they are still searching for the third suspect.

Broadnax’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.

