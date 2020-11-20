Advertisement

Portion of Onsville Drive in Jacksonville to be closed Friday

Onsville Drive closing for repairs
Onsville Drive closing for repairs(City of Jacksonville)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of Onsville Drive will be closed entirely as a result of emergency repairs to a sewer line Friday, November 20.

Onsville Drive is a short drive that has both ends connect to Gum Branch Road.

Onsville Drive travel up to Brenda Drive will be available but not past the intersection of Brenda Drive for both directions.

A broken sewer line closed the intersection of Onsville Drive at Brenda Drive Tuesday. Crews will replace the line and repair the roadway Friday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: State sees highest daily new case count ever
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse still climbing in Kinston; Highway 11 closed
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage

Latest News

Mega Bucks winner
Dare County college student wins $200,000 in scratch-off
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
ECU women’s sports teams cut, lawyer threaten lawsuit
Elijah Weatherspoon
Prosecutors say Jacksonville teen’s drowning death in S.C. not homicide