Portion of Onsville Drive in Jacksonville to be closed Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of Onsville Drive will be closed entirely as a result of emergency repairs to a sewer line Friday, November 20.

Onsville Drive is a short drive that has both ends connect to Gum Branch Road.

Onsville Drive travel up to Brenda Drive will be available but not past the intersection of Brenda Drive for both directions.

A broken sewer line closed the intersection of Onsville Drive at Brenda Drive Tuesday. Crews will replace the line and repair the roadway Friday.

