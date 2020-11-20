Phillip’s Forecast: Cool tonight then a beautiful weekend

River Flood Warnings: The Neuse river is cresting near 21.50 ft in Kinston today. You can check out the latest river forecast’s here.

Tonight

Dry weather will continue tonight with starry skies and a low in the mid 40s. Winds will be light.

Saturday and Sunday

The sunny skies will stick around Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday into early Monday, but they should remain rain free days. Highs will lift close to 70° both Saturday and Sunday with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday

A weak cold front will move through on Monday bringing some clouds with it but rain is looking unlikely. Highs in the upper 60s Monday will run about 8 to 10° cooler on Tuesday in the upper 50s and low 60s for highs despite returning sunshine.