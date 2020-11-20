Advertisement

Pack of feral dogs is on the loose in Fayetteville after killing 11 goats

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in North Carolina say a pack of dogs is still on the loose after killing 11 goats in Cumberland County near Fayetteville.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the feral dogs are reported to be German Shepherd mixes with white fur. Cumberland County officials said the dogs have not been aggressive toward people. But they have not been able to get within 50 feet of them.

Officials received reports that an unidentified owner abandoned several dogs. Officials are asking for the public’s help with tracking down the animals. They said they’re trying to humanely capture them with the use of tranquilizer darts, special traps and snares.

