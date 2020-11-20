Advertisement

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot in La Grange, suspect barricaded in house

Lenoir County Deputy injured in shooting
Lenoir County Deputy injured in shooting(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement members are on the scene of a shooting in La Grange where a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and injured while responding to a domestic call on Kennedy Home Road.

Lt. Jerry Davis with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the injured officer was taken to an undisclosed hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

Law enforcement on the scene of a deputy shot in La Grange
Law enforcement on the scene of a deputy shot in La Grange(WITN)

Lt. Davis says the suspect is barricaded in a home on Lang Skinner Road off of Sutton Loop Road.

WITN News has a reporter on the scene and will have a live report at 11:00 p.m.

Lenoir County Deputy injured
Lenoir County Deputy injured(WITN)

Stay with WITN News as we continue to gather details.

