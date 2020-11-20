Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot in La Grange, suspect barricaded in house

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement members are on the scene of a shooting in La Grange where a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and injured while responding to a domestic call on Kennedy Home Road.

Lt. Jerry Davis with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the injured officer was taken to an undisclosed hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

Law enforcement on the scene of a deputy shot in La Grange (WITN)

Lt. Davis says the suspect is barricaded in a home on Lang Skinner Road off of Sutton Loop Road.

Lenoir County Deputy injured (WITN)

