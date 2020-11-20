Advertisement

New Kinston mural will honor local educators

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -New artwork will be on display in downtown Kinston soon.

Artist Jared Bader is creating a mural to honor local music educators. The mural will be on the side of the Kinston Community Health Center.

Bader will be working there for about a week. On Thursday, he prepped the wall for his design.

Bader has been painting since 2002, and his art ranges from abstract art to historical painting.

He said, “It feels good. It feels good to put my work in different parts of the country and get in throughout the area.”

Bader uses a technique where he paints on canvas then applies that with an adhesive.

