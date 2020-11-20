LGBTQ fundraiser at ECU raises $15,000

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A fundraiser for the LGBTQ community at ECU raised thousands of dollars this year.

School officials say the annual Love Wins fundraiser last month raised more than $15,000 for the LGBTQ Priority Fund.

Despite restrictions because of the pandemic, school officials say the event was a success because virtual fundraising efforts helped reach new audiences regionally and even across state lines.

Officials say since its founding in 2011, the LGBTQ Resource Office on campus has supported more than 7,000 student visits during the academic year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.