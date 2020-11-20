Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: State sees highest daily new case count ever
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse still climbing in Kinston; Highway 11 closed
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage

Latest News

Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
County Boards of Elections complete post-election audits
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
New Kinston mural will honor local educators
New Kinston mural will honor local educators