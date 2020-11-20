Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Cold tonight then mild weather Friday

Temperatures will dip into the 30s again tonight, but warm nicely Friday afternoon
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
River Flood Warnings: Most rivers are now falling, but the Neuse will continue to rise in Kinston into Friday. You can check out the latest river forecast’s here.

Tonight & Friday

Starry skies will be over us tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light. Continued sunny skies Friday will lift temperatures to the seasonable mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon.

Weekend

The sunny skies will stick around Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday into early Monday, but they should remain rain free days. Highs will lift close to 70° both Saturday and Sunday with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s.

