HBCUs get funding to help develop sensors for nuclear plants

(KOSA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Three historically black colleges have received $3 million to use in developing devices that can find defects in nuclear facilities as they age.

According to a news release from N.C. Central University in Durham, the National Nuclear Security Administration awarded the money to N.C. Central, Elizabeth City State University and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Principal investigator Abdennaceur Karoui is leading a group of research teams comprised of faculty and students from the three schools. The NCCU team will examine alloys for a composition that is light but can withstand the impact of nuclear radiation.

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Victim in critical condition, residents should stay away from area
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston crested, starting to recede
