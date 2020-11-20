Advertisement

Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil to go virtual in 2021

Phil can still try to find his shadow online
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The coronavirus has forced us to change the way we celebrate holidays and special occasions.

Groundhog Day will be no different.

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, will still make an appearance next year, but it will be virtual.

“Phil, along with the Inner Circle, will be making his live annual Prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob this coming Groundhog Day February 2nd, 2021, but it has been determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential COVID risks to overcome are too great,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website said.

The organization said it’s developing live virtual events and interactions in place of in-person events to celebrate Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Victim in critical condition, residents should stay away from area
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit records 5th day in a row
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse to crest Friday in Kinston; Highway 11 closed
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Bethany Boykin and her grandmother Dot Beaman, who went by the name Honey share a moment....
Longtime friend helps Wilson bride capture “favorite memory” with grandma

Latest News

Takiyah Broadnax mugshot
Rockingham County Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit records 5th day in a row
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
LIVE: Trump expected to discuss prescription drug prices as Wisconsin conducts partial recount
Alek Skarlatos, center right, Anthony Sadler, right, Mark Moogalian, left, and their lawyer...
American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker