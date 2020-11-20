Greenville homeless shelter prepares for cold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville is currently only housing 50 people to accommodate social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They can accommodate more and plan to allow more people in during the winter, leaving no one out in the cold.

People will have their temperatures taken and provided masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer before they can enter the shelter.

Community Crossroads Center Director Ken Becker said, “We will have to close down to at least clean and sterilize the environment to keep it from spreading, so we’re doing everything we can.”

The shelter opens at 6 p.m., and residents are asked to leave at 8 a.m.

