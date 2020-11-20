Advertisement

Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official said he will certify that Joe Biden won the state’s presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state’s office or of courts or of either campaign.”

State law says Raffensperger must certify the election results by 5 p.m. Friday. Then, Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state’s slate of presidential electors.

Raffensperger also said he plans to propose election-law changes aimed at increasing trust in the results, by allowing state officials to intervene in counties that have systemic problems in administering elections, requiring photo ID for absentee voting and enabling more challenges to voters who might not live where they say.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: State sees highest daily new case count ever
Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
SHERIFF: Man who wounded deputy also shot resident this morning
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse to crest Friday in Kinston; Highway 11 closed
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Bethany Boykin and her grandmother Dot Beaman, who went by the name Honey share a moment....
Longtime friend helps Wilson bride capture “favorite memory” with grandma

Latest News

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
World Chase Tag
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus
Gavel
Death penalty sought against man accused of killing child
Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
SHERIFF: Man who wounded deputy also shot resident this morning
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US