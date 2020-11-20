Advertisement

Death penalty sought against man accused of killing child

Jesse Perkins Mugshot
Jesse Perkins Mugshot(Forsyth County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) - A judge in North Carolina is allowing prosecutors to seek the death penalty against a Forsyth County man who is accused of killing a 1-year-old girl.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Jesse Wayne Perkins faces a first-degree-murder murder charge in the death of Carolina Rose Dodd. Carolina was the daughter of Perkins’ girlfriend. The girl died in August of 2018 from what authorities said was asphyxia from being smothered.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said that aggravating circumstances make Perkins eligible for the death penalty. Dornfried said that Perkins had admitted to smothering Carolina and told investigators that Carolina resisted and struggled.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Craven, Wayne, Wilson counties report new deaths
Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
SHERIFF: Man who wounded deputy also shot resident this morning
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse to crest Friday in Kinston; Highway 11 closed
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Bethany Boykin and her grandmother Dot Beaman, who went by the name Honey share a moment....
Longtime friend helps Wilson bride capture “favorite memory” with grandma

Latest News

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Stolen truck found but no sign of man wanted for shooting deputy and resident
Pack of feral dogs is on the loose in Fayetteville after killing 11 goats
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Asher.
Saving Graces: Asher
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 70° Friday; Weekend looking good