Dare County college student wins $200,000 in scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Out shopping for dinner, Burak Davrekanli of Hatteras decided to try his luck on two $5 tickets and one of them won him the final $200,000 Mega Bucks top prize.

Davrekanli, an international student studying liberal arts, purchased his winning $5 ticket from the Food Lion on N.C. 12 in Avon.

“I scratched the prize part and the first thing I saw was three 0s,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Okay?’ And I kept scratching and there was another 0 and another 0 and then I saw the 2. $200,000. And I just froze.”

Davrekanli claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“I’m going to use it for my education,” he said. He plans to go into business marketing after graduation.

Davrekanli won the last $200,000 top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

