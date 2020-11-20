Advertisement

Community rallies around man recovering from COVID-19

By Stacia Strong
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus has affected millions of people in the United States this year, but when the virus struck one of their own, a community in Eastern Carolina sprang into action.

Albert Cowan is described as a pillar of the community in Carteret County.

Cowan has worked for decades at Captain Bill’s Restaurant, which is now called Southern Salt. Cowan is known for his amazing culinary talent and famous ‘DownEast Lemon Pie’.

But COVID-19 has had a profound impact on Cowan who is still recovering from the virus and is unable to go back to work right now.

In an effort to help Cowan get back on his feet, a group of friends created a GoFundMe page, and so far it’s raised more than $4,000 dollars in just 24 hours. Those who know Cowan say that’s a testament to how loved he is by this community.

The group is trying to raise $10,000 dollars to help support Cowan. If you are interested in donating you can find more information on their GoFundMe page, https://gf.me/u/y88xyr.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: State sees highest daily new case count ever
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse still climbing in Kinston; Highway 11 closed
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage

Latest News

County Boards of Elections complete post-election audits
New Kinston mural will honor local educators
New Kinston mural will honor local educators
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats
LGBTQ fundraiser at ECU raises $15,000.
LGBTQ fundraiser at ECU raises $15,000
Community rallies around man recovering from COVID-19
Community rallies around man recovering from COVID-19