Community rallies around man recovering from COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus has affected millions of people in the United States this year, but when the virus struck one of their own, a community in Eastern Carolina sprang into action.

Albert Cowan is described as a pillar of the community in Carteret County.

Cowan has worked for decades at Captain Bill’s Restaurant, which is now called Southern Salt. Cowan is known for his amazing culinary talent and famous ‘DownEast Lemon Pie’.

But COVID-19 has had a profound impact on Cowan who is still recovering from the virus and is unable to go back to work right now.

In an effort to help Cowan get back on his feet, a group of friends created a GoFundMe page, and so far it’s raised more than $4,000 dollars in just 24 hours. Those who know Cowan say that’s a testament to how loved he is by this community.

The group is trying to raise $10,000 dollars to help support Cowan. If you are interested in donating you can find more information on their GoFundMe page, https://gf.me/u/y88xyr.

