CarolinaEast not seeing same rate of COVID-19 increase as other hospitals in state

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is setting COVID-19 records with the highest positive case count and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Dr. Ronald May with CarolinaEast Medical Center said, “The fatigue is there; there is no question about that.” When comparing Craven County to the rest of the state, May finds, “The rate of increase hasn’t been the same here as it has been in the rest of the state.”

Dr. May explained the county is reasonably stable right now but said you never know when that could change. He says we have seen some patterns throughout the pandemic, such as jumps in cases after the holidays.

“I’m afraid well see what other places have seen when that occurs within a couple of weeks there’s a big increase in COVID numbers of infections,” said May.

According to Dr. May, there are 19 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a few of which are in critical condition, but numbers may go up during the holidays.

“More people get sick; more people wind up in the hospital, more people are on ventilators, you know sadly more people die,” he said.

When it comes to the holidays, some are heeding warnings from health professionals and only celebrating with people in their own home, like Janettea Shuler, “Home that’s it, home...” no grandma and grandpa? “No, they understand,” Shuler said.

While others are being cautious, some are continuing with their routine. “Like the flu and everything else, you’ve got to take precautions, but you’ve got to go live your life,” said Chris Perry.

