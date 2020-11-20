Advertisement

Bertie County ballot recount in close race for state chief justice

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The statewide ballot recount in the race for the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court is underway.

In Bertie County, the board of elections and volunteers began recounting ballots Thursday.

Bertie County Elections Chairman Michael Freeman says more than 7,000 ballots were cast and should all be recounted by the end of Thursday.

Democratic Chief Justice Cheri Beasley requested the recount in the race against Republican Paul Newbie.

Freeman says Election Day went smoothly in Bertie County, and the recount is a requirement of every county statewide.

“It’s just a routine thing. The law states that if the margin of error falls within a certain percentage, we can have a recount, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Freeman.

All counties must complete ballot recounts by November 25.

