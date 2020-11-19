Utility companies warn customers about utility scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local utility providers are urging customers to be cautious about scams targeting customers. They say scammers call from unknown phone numbers and say they are working from home during the pandemic.

They threaten to cut off services if customers don’t make a payment. Utility company leaders say they will never call with disconnect order messages. Instead, customers will receive notices regarding their accounts in the mail.

If you have a question, you should contact your utility provider directly.

Steve Hawley with Greenville Utilities said, “It doesn’t matter who’s number pops up on the phone, call your utility if you get that column from a scammer or even if you think it’s a scammer, call your utility and make sure.”

Hawley says if you have any concerns about paying your utility bill, you should contact your provider to make arrangements.

