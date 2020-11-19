Two hospitalized in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two people are in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday.

New Bern police were called to Trent Court around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting. They say two victims were taken to CarolinaEast before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the shooting appears to be isolated. If you have any information, call police at (252) 636-5034.

