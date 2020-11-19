Advertisement

Trial ordered for man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with gun

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun will also stand trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

