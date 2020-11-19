Advertisement

Three men narrowly escape Morehead City house fire

Officials say three men woke up to smoke and flames in their mobile home on Old Airport Road just before 2:30 a.m.
Officials say three men woke up to smoke and flames in their mobile home on Old Airport Road...
Officials say three men woke up to smoke and flames in their mobile home on Old Airport Road just before 2:30 a.m.(Town of Morehead City)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men narrowly escaped a house fire in Morehead City early Thursday morning by crawling through windows and a back door.

Firefighters say the residents did not hear any smoke alarms go off and instead woke up to smoke and flames in their mobile home on Old Airport Road just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials say one man was able to break through a window, another had to push out a window air conditioning unit and crawl his way out, while the third made it out the back door. One man was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

“It was a very close call,” said Morehead City Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk. “We’re very lucky we didn’t have three fatalities.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The mobile home is destroyed along with two cars. The Red Cross is helping the men with temporary housing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: More deaths reported across ENC
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

Latest News

(MGN Image)
Study: Luxury goods market down due to COVID-19
Bethany Boykin's wedding photos with grandmother
Hospital beds, Photo Date: 6/16/2016 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
State hospital group says racism is a public health crisis
BLM Protest
Asheville police to probe complaints about excessive force