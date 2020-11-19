Three men narrowly escape Morehead City house fire

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men narrowly escaped a house fire in Morehead City early Thursday morning by crawling through windows and a back door.

Firefighters say the residents did not hear any smoke alarms go off and instead woke up to smoke and flames in their mobile home on Old Airport Road just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials say one man was able to break through a window, another had to push out a window air conditioning unit and crawl his way out, while the third made it out the back door. One man was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

“It was a very close call,” said Morehead City Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk. “We’re very lucky we didn’t have three fatalities.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The mobile home is destroyed along with two cars. The Red Cross is helping the men with temporary housing.

