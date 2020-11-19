Advertisement

Study: Luxury goods market down due to COVID-19

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - The global luxury goods market is down 23% in 2020, contracting for the first time since 2009, according to Bain and Company’s 19th Luxury study.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a pause in global travel. People who used to splurge on vacation are spending money locally or online instead.

Europe tourism spending is down 36%, and down 27% in North America.

Personal luxury goods sales are down as well, especially watches and apparel.

Bain and Company predicts the luxury industry will recover by 2022-2023.

Experience-based goods like fine art, private jets, yachts and fine wines are expected to recover at a faster pace than personal goods.

