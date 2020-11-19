Advertisement

State hospital group says racism is a public health crisis

Hospital beds, Photo Date: 6/16/2016 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
Hospital beds, Photo Date: 6/16/2016 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A group that represents North Carolina’s 130 hospitals has joined a growing number of organizations and governments that have declared racism to be a public health crisis.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the North Carolina Healthcare Association has pledged to work harder to provide equitable care to everyone. The association said that challenges to achieving that goal are barriers to employment and education that people face because of their race.

The group also referred to the coronavirus pandemic and long-term health disparities that “impact people of color and other marginalized groups.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: More deaths reported across ENC
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

Latest News

UNC Chapel Hill
More than 450 referrals of COVID violations reported at UNC
File
North Carolina health system aims to be early vaccine distributor
Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana and Mississippi legalized some form of marijuana use.
Five states legalize marijuana last week
Coping with stress and anxiety you may be dealing with right now