Silver Alert issued for teen last seen at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen last seen at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro.

Authorities say 15-year-old Damarius Jaquel Harper is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

A picture is not currently available, but Harper is described as a black male, 5′6″ 120 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing green scrubs and yellow socks

Anyone with information about Harper should call the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247.

