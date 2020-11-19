Advertisement

Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major

“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be...
“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The publishing world has a new pet project: A picture book about the Biden family dogs, the German shepherds Champ and Major.

Dial Books for Young Readers announced Thursday that “Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president. The book was written by National Book Award longlist nominee Joy McCullough and illustrated by Sheyda Abvabi Best.

“I learned to love dogs during an extremely difficult time, and have had one in my life ever since,” McCullough said in a statement. “Their boundless devotion, affection, and unconditional love is essential to my mental health. My pets have always been (and always will be!) rescues, and I was delighted to learn that with President Biden’s election, there will finally be a rescue dog living in the White House. I celebrated by writing this story!”

Books about White House animals have a long tradition, notably then-first lady Barbara Bush’s “MIllie’s Book,” a day in the life of the presidential dog, and Hillary Clinton’s “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” about the Clintons’ cat Socks and dog Buddy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: State sees highest daily new case count ever
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse still climbing in Kinston; Highway 11 closed
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage

Latest News

Elijah Weatherspoon
Prosecutors say Jacksonville teen’s drowning death in S.C. not homicide
The CDC is letting the public know the differences between COVID-19 and influenza.
Similarities and differences between COVID-19 and influenza
Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after...
Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) reacts to projected Biden win
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) reacts to projected Biden win
Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff