RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers falling; Neuse still climbing in Kinston

Neuse River Forecast

Kinston

Currently: 21.20 ft and rising

Expected Crest: 22.1 ft. (major flood stage)

Crest Time: Friday

Impacts: At 21.0 feet, Some homes and businesses southeast of Kinston are flooded. Water floods several secondary roads southeast of Kinston as well as Highway 11. Small streams across Lenoir, southern Pitt and northern Craven Counties flood secondary roads and may affect some homes. At 23.0 ft., Many homes and businesses on the south side of the river from Seven Springs to Kinston are flooded. Highway 11 and numerous secondary roads are impassable. Water floods the Rivermont area.

Goldsboro

Currently: 22.85 ft and falling

Crested: 24.79 ft. Monday Night (major flood stage)

Impacts: At 18 ft., water overflows the banks at the SR1915 bridge and upstream of the US117 bridge

Tar River Forecast

Greenville

Currently: 19.10 ft and falling

Crested: 19.89 ft. Monday night (major flood stage)

Impacts: At 19.0 ft., some roads near the river are flooded as well as portions of the Pitt Greenville airport

Tarboro

Currently: 25.90 ft and falling

Crested: 28.52 ft Sunday night (moderate flood stage)

Impacts: At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. The Riverside Park and River Road at the US64 bridge flood. At 20.0 feet, lowland flooding begins south of Daniel Street in east Tarboro. At 24.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins in Tarboro. River Road is underwater and flooding begins on east Wilson and St David Streets. At 32.0 feet, Major flood stage. Baker and St James Street begin to flood.

Contentnea Creek Forecast

Hookerton

Currently: 15.25 ft and falling

Crested: 19.72 ft. (major flood stage) Sunday night

Impacts: At 18.0 ft., Highway 123 just north of the bridge in Hookerton floods. Water threatens homes on Loop Road and Four Way Road between Snow Hill and Hookerton, as well as further upstream in northwest Greene County.

Grifton

Currently: N/A

Crest: N/A. Likely cresting on Wednesday/Thursday

Impacts: A Flood Warning is in effect for the Contentnea Creek At Grifton. The river gauge in Grifton is non-operational. However, flooding in the area is occurring and will continue through most of the week. Based on upstream data from Hookerton, the creek will continue to slowly rise in Grifton over the next few days. Using Hookerton as a general guide, the gauge peaked Sunday night at 19.72 feet in Hookerton, about 10 feet below Hurricane Floyd’s record level in 1999. A similar crest in Grifton, 10 feet below Floyd level is possible by mid week.