Pitt health experts break down vaccine administration plans, flaws

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials are cautiously optimistic that a COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the coming months. But the logistics of administering an emergency vaccine to the general public might slow down the process and force some to wait longer than others.

The vaccine most are watching, produced by Pfizer, requires a storage temperature of -80° F. It also needs to be administered in two doses. But it’s reportedly 95% effective, so while it may not be the most convenient available vaccine, it just might be the first.

Pitt County health director Dr. John Silvernail says the department is ready for whatever vaccine comes their way under the FDA’s emergency use authorization. But even with millions of vaccines being produced pending distribution, he says there will not be enough for everyone from the get-go. “There’s still going to be a lag in supply vs. potential demand, I think, and hence the tiered strategy for getting to the highest risk groups first,” said Silvernail.

The order, according to Silvernail: first, health care workers and residents, then first responders, then those with co-mortalities, then the general public.

Pharmacist Paige Hamilton, who owns Globe Pharmacy, says large health care providers will have to be the ones to lead that charge.

“Hospital employees, large nursing homes, things where you get a concentrated number of vaccines delivered in a short period, in a matter of two or three days. That’s not going to be something that’s going to be manageable at the community pharmacy level.”

Hamilton says investing in a high-powered freezer to store the Pfizer vaccine, along with backup generators and power supplies, would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“That’s a hard expense to justify for a lot of places,” she said.

Hamilton also says she expects to see Pfizer’s reported 95-percent efficacy fluctuate once the sample size increases. “It’ll be interesting to see after this first round or two of administration to those high-risk populations…if their efficacy numbers changed when you get into, you know, 300,000, 400,000 lives administered to.

Although Silvernail does not know the timeline of a vaccine’s arrival, it’s a safe bet that most of the public won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the holidays. If you are traveling, be prepared to wear your mask and socially distance yourself from others, as advised since the pandemic began.

Silvernail says it’s not uncommon for a manufacturer to tweak a vaccine after it’s approved, so it’s possible to become more effective or overcome storage requirements.

