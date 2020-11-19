North Carolina House speaker’s chief of staff going to UNC system

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - State House Speaker Tim Moore’s chief of staff is leaving the post for a job within the University of North Carolina system.

Moore announced on Wednesday that Bart Goodson will become senior vice president for government affairs at the system. He’s been chief of staff since 2017 and previously served as Moore’s general counsel.

Goodson will be replaced by current general counsel Neal Inman. The changes were announced two days after Republicans who won House seats on Election Day agreed that they’ll back Moore for a fourth term as speaker.

The next two-year session begins Jan. 13.

