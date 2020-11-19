Advertisement

North Carolina expands pre-Thanksgiving no-cost COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KFYR-TV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -This weekend, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering more than 120 no-cost COVID-19 community testing events as people prepare for Thanksgiving.

In addition to existing testing events throughout the state, grocery stores in seven counties are offering testing on November 20-22: Buncombe, Cumberland, Durham, Iredell, Johnston, Mecklenburg, and Union.

Select Carlie C’s IGA, Compare Foods, Food Lion, Ingles Markets, and Target will have walk-up and drive-thru testing.

Testing will be conducted by C.W. Williams Community Health Center, OptumServe, and StarMed Urgent and Family Care, P.A.

For a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, visit the No-Cost Community Testing Events page on the NCDHHS website.

Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 at the events. People without insurance are eligible for testing and identification documents are not required. Children and adults may be tested, but a parent or legal guardian must be present with children and teens 17 or younger.

