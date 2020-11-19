Advertisement

North Carolina elections director blocks mom’s ballot after her death

Ballot Box
Ballot Box(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina elections director had to ask members of her board to reject her mother’s absentee ballot because she died several weeks before the general election.

Sara Knotts, director of Brunswick County elections, made the request of the board last week because her mother, Anne Ashcraft, submitted her ballot in September, then died of brain cancer on Oct. 11.

North Carolina election law requires voters to be alive on Election Day. This includes voters who cast their ballots by mail or during in-person early voting. Knotts said in a tweet last week that it’s the hardest thing she’s ever done.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

Latest News

Bethany Boykin and her grandmother Dot Beaman, who went by the name Honey share a moment....
Wilson bride gives grandmother first-row seat to wedding eight days before passing
covid
North Carolina agency, HBCU to work in communities harmed by COVID-19
Amtrak car crash
Car crashes into Amtrak train in Wilson
A shooting investigation is underway in New Bern.
Two hospitalized in New Bern shooting