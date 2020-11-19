Advertisement

North Carolina agency, HBCU to work in communities harmed by COVID-19

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina agency is joining a historically black college to help communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic address food insecurity needs.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release that the Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Livingstone College in Salisbury to execute a community-based program to provide critical resources to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.

The news release said communities will have access to $5 million in grants as the state and the school execute a community-based program to provide critical resources to vulnerable populations.

