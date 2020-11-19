Advertisement

New Coast Guard commander in charge of waters along North Carolina

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -There’s a new commander in charge of the waters along North Carolina. Rear Admiral Laura Dickey is now in control of the Fifth Coast Guard District. She is responsible for operations in North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic.

Dickey followed in the footsteps of her father, who was also in the Coast Guard and stationed in Wilmington.

She’s had an exciting career that’s allowed her to travel all over the world, from the Middle East to the Arctic.

Rear Admiral Laura Dickey said, “There is always peril on the water. Unfortunately, we just had a search and rescue case off of the coast of North Carolina that didn’t end well, which just shows there are challenges to being on the water. We want to make sure we are performing our traditional mission in the best manner possible - as professionals - and that we are serving the American boating public.”

The Coast Guard has stations in Oak Island and Wrightsville Beach. Admiral Dickey says she will be responsible for operations at both.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

Latest News

Food Bank in East giving away over 40,000 meal boxes
Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina giving away more than 40,000 meal boxes
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Freeze warning tonight under starry skies
The Neuse River at Kinston is expected to crest on Friday.
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers falling; Neuse still climbing in Kinston