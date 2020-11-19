New Coast Guard commander in charge of waters along North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -There’s a new commander in charge of the waters along North Carolina. Rear Admiral Laura Dickey is now in control of the Fifth Coast Guard District. She is responsible for operations in North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic.

Dickey followed in the footsteps of her father, who was also in the Coast Guard and stationed in Wilmington.

She’s had an exciting career that’s allowed her to travel all over the world, from the Middle East to the Arctic.

Rear Admiral Laura Dickey said, “There is always peril on the water. Unfortunately, we just had a search and rescue case off of the coast of North Carolina that didn’t end well, which just shows there are challenges to being on the water. We want to make sure we are performing our traditional mission in the best manner possible - as professionals - and that we are serving the American boating public.”

The Coast Guard has stations in Oak Island and Wrightsville Beach. Admiral Dickey says she will be responsible for operations at both.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.