NAACP donates to Toys for Tots; donations still needed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With Christmas about five weeks away, now is the time to help families in need, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pitt County Chapter of the NAACP presented a check for $500 to help Toys for Tots on Wednesday. The money goes toward buying toys for children. Toys for Tots encourages any business, individual, or organization to give if possible.

Toys-for-Tots is taking toy donations now. The best way to help is by writing a check to Church’s Outreach Network.

Toys for Tots Coordinator Rodney Coles said, “We have right now 22,000 children that are on a list, and we have 100 toys, so we need to get help in this community.”

Toys for Tots leaders say that you can do so by either email or text if you’d like to give. You can give toy donations, but organizers will have to sanitize them and quarantine toys for 14 days before they can be given out.

