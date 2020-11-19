Jim’s Forecast: Frosty start; Warmer finish

River Flood Warnings: Most rivers are now falling, but the Neuse will continue to rise in Kinston through the end of the week. You can check out the latest river forecast’s here.

Freeze Warning:

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties in eastern North Carolina, except the Outer Banks through 8am Thursday.

Freeze Warning Tonight (WITN Weather)

Thursday & Friday

After the frosty start Thursday morning, temps will begin a warming trend that will persist through the weekend. Continued sunny skies, along with a light southerly wind will bump the highs to the upper 50s Thursday with seasonable mid to upper 60s on tap by Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will start to climb as well with mid to upper 30s Thursday night.

Weekend

The sunny skies will stick around Saturday. Clouds will increase for Sunday and Monday, but they should remain rain free days. Highs will lift close to 70° both Saturday and Sunday with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s.