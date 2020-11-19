Advertisement

Jacksonville City Council considers new poultry ordinance

Jacksonville livestock ordinance conflicts with city codes.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The city of Jacksonville is trying to tackle a big poultry problem.

Tuesday night city council discussed two conflicting laws related to chickens.

Right now, the city’s code allows anyone to keep chickens in their backyard, while the Unified Development Ordinance does not.

The city council is trying to work on a happy medium for people who want chickens and those who don’t.

While both laws will continue to exist, they’re working on a way to rezone the law for the city and create some restrictions on the city’s chicks.

Ryan King, Jacksonville Director of Planning and Inspections says, “You may have some people that want chickens and you have others that do not want chickens, um or don’t want to live next door to people with chickens. It’s about finding a balance and uh based on our research there’s a lot of municipalities that have began to allow chickens with urbanized areas.”

City council did not take action on the issue. They say any new law would not impact any restrictions on any other animals.

