Hornets select LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick in NBA draft

Hornets bring star power to Charlotte
NBA
NBA(MGN/Pixabay)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The Charlotte Hornets have selected 6-foot-7 point guard LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick in the NBA draft, giving Michael Jordan’s team a player with immediate notoriety.

The decision came after Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall and the Warriors followed by drafting center James Wiseman.

It’s unclear what the addition of Ball means for Charlotte’s starting backcourt of Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham, the team’s two leading scorers last season. Ball is most comfortable with the ball in his hands and brings exceptional ball handling and court vision to the NBA after averaging seven assists per game last season for Australia’s Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League.

