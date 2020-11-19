Advertisement

Homes sales soar on Outer Banks

Home sales on Outer Banks are booming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and low interest rates.
(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) - Home sales on Outer Banks are booming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and low interest rates.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that homes and lot sales from Corolla to Ocracoke reached $1.18 billion through October. That’s the most since the all-time record of $1.5 billion set in 2005.

Dan Sutherland, director of multiple listing services for the Outer Banks Association of Realtors, said that sales will likely pass $1.6 billion and set a new record.

Tourists have flocked to the Outer Banks for its lack of density and open spaces. More people are working from, while the slow economy has lowered interest rates and boosted homes sales.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

Latest News

Bethany Boykin and her grandmother Dot Beaman, who went by the name Honey share a moment....
Wilson bride gives grandmother first-row seat to wedding eight days before passing
covid
North Carolina agency, HBCU to work in communities harmed by COVID-19
Ballot Box
North Carolina elections director blocks mom’s ballot after her death
Amtrak car crash
Car crashes into Amtrak train in Wilson
A shooting investigation is underway in New Bern.
Two hospitalized in New Bern shooting