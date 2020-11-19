Advertisement

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina giving away more than 40,000 meal boxes

Food Bank in East giving away over 40,000 meal boxes
Food Bank in East giving away over 40,000 meal boxes(Food Bank of ENC)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the holidays quickly approaching, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Greenville and New Bern are giving away more than 40,000 meal boxes to local families and veterans.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Greenville and New Bern Branches have coordinated the distribution of 17,158,884 pounds of food products and 40,210 meal boxes to local families, children, seniors, and veterans experiencing food-insecurity.

If you are looking to donate, there’s a way you can help.

The Food Bank needs factory-sealed non-perishable products and beverages, refrigerated or frozen items, and produce.

They also need non-food essentials like hygiene items, cleaning items, and paper products.

According to the Food Bank, one in five people in Central and Eastern North Carolina don’t have enough to eat.

Your contribution helps provide food for families who need assistance.

Every $10 you donate provides 100 meals.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

Latest News

Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Freeze warning tonight under starry skies
The Neuse River at Kinston is expected to crest on Friday.
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers falling; Neuse still climbing in Kinston
Rear Admiral Laura Dickey now in control of Fifth Coast Guard District
New Coast Guard commander in charge of waters along North Carolina