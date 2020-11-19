Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina giving away more than 40,000 meal boxes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the holidays quickly approaching, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Greenville and New Bern are giving away more than 40,000 meal boxes to local families and veterans.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Greenville and New Bern Branches have coordinated the distribution of 17,158,884 pounds of food products and 40,210 meal boxes to local families, children, seniors, and veterans experiencing food-insecurity.

If you are looking to donate, there’s a way you can help.

The Food Bank needs factory-sealed non-perishable products and beverages, refrigerated or frozen items, and produce.

They also need non-food essentials like hygiene items, cleaning items, and paper products.

According to the Food Bank, one in five people in Central and Eastern North Carolina don’t have enough to eat.

Your contribution helps provide food for families who need assistance.

Every $10 you donate provides 100 meals.

